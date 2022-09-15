Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 427 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Pets at Home Group

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 310.60 ($3.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,283.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.99. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

