Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.