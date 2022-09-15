Raymond James Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $8.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RENT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

RENT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

