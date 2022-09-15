Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
