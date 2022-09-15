Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 906,636 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.