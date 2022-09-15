Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,341 ($28.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,169.67. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.59.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

