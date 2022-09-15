Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 390 ($4.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 441.65. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($9.91).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

