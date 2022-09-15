Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

LON OBD opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.03. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.60 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The company has a market cap of £14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

