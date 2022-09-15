Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.41.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$76.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$78.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.82. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

