Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.91.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

