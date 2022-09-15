Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $160.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

