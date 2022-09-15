Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

