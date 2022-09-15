Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Raised to $50.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

