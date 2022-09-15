Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

WDC stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,414,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,429,000 after buying an additional 93,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $17,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

