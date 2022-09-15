Morgan Stanley Cuts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $173.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

