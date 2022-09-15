Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $36.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.45. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veritex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Veritex by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.