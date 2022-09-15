Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.41.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.