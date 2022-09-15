HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.52

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $22.47. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 3,416 shares traded.

HMN Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.14.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

See Also

