Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,040.66

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,040.66 ($24.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,944 ($23.49). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($23.68), with a volume of 220,082 shares.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,040.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jane Pearce purchased 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59). In related news, insider Jane Pearce purchased 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59). Also, insider Catherine Cripps purchased 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

