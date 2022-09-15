Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01), with a volume of 24,360,327 shares.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market cap of £21.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

Sound Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. It holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,411 square kilometers; Anoual license totaling an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Tendrara production concession that covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as Sidi Mokhtar license covering an area of 4,712 square kilometers located in Southern Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.