Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.65

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.65 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($0.99). Avation shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 1,316 shares changing hands.

Avation Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

