Head-To-Head Review: CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) vs. Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Amplifon $2.30 billion 3.04 $186.68 million $0.93 33.33

Amplifon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CapitaLand.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A Amplifon 8.10% 21.34% 5.58%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CapitaLand and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CapitaLand and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amplifon 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summary

Amplifon beats CapitaLand on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand

(Get Rating)

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

About Amplifon

(Get Rating)

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.