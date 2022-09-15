Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.84% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.27.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astra Space will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Astra Space during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
