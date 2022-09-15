BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 334.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $811,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 90,341 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

