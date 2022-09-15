BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 334.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $811,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 90,341 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
