Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of APLS opened at $66.67 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,065. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

