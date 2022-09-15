Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Increases By 180.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFAR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.