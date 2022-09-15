Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

