Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 270.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last three months.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.