Short Interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Grows By 160.0%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ACE Convergence Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of ACEVW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

