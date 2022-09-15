Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADRE stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $52.41.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

