Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ADRE stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $52.41.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.