Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Expands By 2,120.0%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 2,120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.80. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

