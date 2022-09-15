ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 945.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

