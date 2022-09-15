GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) & Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Head to Head Analysis

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Blackstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone $22.58 billion 2.96 $5.86 billion $5.48 17.40

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Blackstone 22.48% 20.80% 10.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Blackstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.9% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCM Grosvenor and Blackstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackstone 0 5 8 0 2.62

Blackstone has a consensus price target of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Blackstone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Blackstone beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The firm considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.