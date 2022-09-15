Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Head to Head Contrast

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00 SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.92, indicating a potential upside of 136.06%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02% SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Light & Wonder and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.19 $371.00 million $37.66 1.31 SmartRent $110.64 million 5.24 -$71.96 million -0.69 -4.25

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

