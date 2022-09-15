Contrasting Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and The Competition

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.69% 19.21% 3.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 200.00 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.07 million 28.12

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 898 1128 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 43.09%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ryan Specialty rivals beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.