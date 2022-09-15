Comparing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PDC Energy and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Shell 0 0 6 0 3.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Shell has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Shell.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.86 billion 3.54 $522.31 million $12.64 5.40 Shell $272.66 billion 0.76 $20.10 billion $9.50 5.71

This table compares PDC Energy and Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 44.67% 47.13% 22.57% Shell 10.70% 17.39% 7.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PDC Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PDC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Shell on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 3,500 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

