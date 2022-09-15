HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $615.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $615.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.33 on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

