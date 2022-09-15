Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $26.72

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.