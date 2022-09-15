CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CAE opened at C$23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.78. CAE has a one year low of C$22.94 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

