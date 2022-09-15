CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.35.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
CAE opened at C$23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.78. CAE has a one year low of C$22.94 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
