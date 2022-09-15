Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $48.47

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,095. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $38.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

