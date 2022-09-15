Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $153.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.74 on Monday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

