Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$9.13

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KEL opened at C$6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.46. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 283,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$121,606,428.60. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$194,752.30. Insiders have sold a total of 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236 over the last quarter.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

