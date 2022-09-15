Piper Sandler Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $47.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

