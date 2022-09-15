Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $130.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% during the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.