ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

