CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $92.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

