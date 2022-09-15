Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

TEAM opened at $255.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.02. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

