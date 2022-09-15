Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

