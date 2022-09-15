Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.01 on Monday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,270 shares of company stock worth $2,017,145. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
