Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.01 on Monday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,270 shares of company stock worth $2,017,145. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.