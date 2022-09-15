Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 1.6%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 4,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Everything Blockchain Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

About Everything Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.