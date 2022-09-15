Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Metro Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

